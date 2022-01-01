Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Moraga restaurants you'll love

Go
Moraga restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Moraga

Moraga's top cuisines

Ramen
Ramen
Scroll right

Must-try Moraga restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Lou's Chicken Shop

376 Park Street, Moraga

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
RICE PLATE$15.00
Scoop of Japanese Rice and Scoop of Hawaiian Style Macaroni Salad with your choice of 1 protein and 1 veg side
KID'S RICE PLATE$10.00
Scoop of Japanese Rice with Kalua Pork or Chicken Karaage and Yuzu Aioli
BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
Fried Buttermilk Herbed Chicken Breast with a Jalapeño Cabbage Slaw in a Sherry Vinaigrette on a Toasted Challah Bun
More about Lou's Chicken Shop
Main pic

 

Casa Turing Cal Mex - 484 Center Street

484 Center Street, Moraga

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Casa Turing Cal Mex - 484 Center Street
Restaurant banner

 

Town Bakery & Cafe - 337 Rheem blvd

337 Rheem blvd, Moraga

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Town Bakery & Cafe - 337 Rheem blvd
Map

More near Moraga to explore

Oakland

Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)

Berkeley

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Walnut Creek

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

San Leandro

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

San Ramon

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Emeryville

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Lafayette

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Martinez

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Pleasant Hill

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (564 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (180 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (239 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (944 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston