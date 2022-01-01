James Matthew Moran

Parrish's Restaurant & Lounge

No reviews yet

Located in Long Beach Harbor, we are a craft cocktail lounge and Coastal Southern kitchen with stunning views of Long Beach Harbor and the Gulf. Specialty drinks made with housemade syrups and infusions and freshly squeezed juices, extensive wine and whiskey list, and delicious handcrafted dishes and daily specials for all your dining needs. Come enjoy sunset and a wonderful meal with us and don't forget to save room for our house made desserts.

Our focus from conception has been the families of Long Beach and our surrounding neighbors. Our goal is to buy locally from vendors offering fresh ingredients, being ever mindful that affordable pricing is of the utmost consideration. We don’t want families to break the bank to enjoy a memorable dining experience.​

