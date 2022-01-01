Go
Morcilla

3519 Butler Street • $$$

Avg 4.8 (1822 reviews)

Popular Items

Warm Bread$4.00
Five Points Bakery baguette w/ herbed olive oil.
Allergies: Gluten
Oxtail Montadito$8.00
caramelized onion, mahón cheese, baguette
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Allium
Fried Artichokes$12.00
anchovy aioli, burnt lemon.
Allergies: Egg
Gambas en Escabeche$10.00
shrimp, espelette aioli, fennel & carrot escabeche, on baguette
Croquetas de Bacalao$8.00
salt cod, burnt lemon, espelette honey
*2 pieces per order
Allergies: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
Radicchio and Citrus salad$15.00
preserved meyer lemon vinaigrette, blood oranges, cara cara oranges, goat cheese, hazelnuts
Allergies: Allium, Dairy, Nuts
Pulpo a la Plancha$18.00
octopus, brown butter potato fondue, pimentón, olive oil
Costillas de la Matanza$20.00
baby back pork ribs, harissa honey and za'atar (4 Ribs per order)
Allergies: Allium
Sweet Potatoes$14.00
tahini verde, peanut dukkah, date molasses
Duck confit$24.00
braised cabbage, celery root, pomegranate
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3519 Butler Street

Pittsburgh PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
