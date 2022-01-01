More Brewing Company

Go
13980 AUTOMALL DRIVE

Popular Items

Southwest Salad$13.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
BLTA$14.00
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo on toasted multi-grain bread
Tikka Masala Platter$15.00
Traditional Tikka Masala Platter with a choice of chicken or paneer, served with biryani (chicken or veggie, yogurt sauce, onion, cliantro and warm naan.
More Burger$14.00
Two 4oz short rib and chuck patties, american, red onion, pickles, house sauce
Street Tacos (3)$11.00
Choice of one protein
STEAK – onion, cilantro, and radish
CAJUN SHRIMP – pineapple pico, pineapple aioli
CHICKEN TINGA-onion, cilantro, queso, sour cream
Italian Beef Egg Rolls$11.00
Egg rolls stuffed with thin-sliced Italian Beef, chihuahua cheese, giardinaire and served with a side of au jus
Villa Pork$14.00
Slow-roasted pulled pork, pickles, cheddar, coleslaw, and onion crisps on texas toast.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Coleslaw, pickles
Strawberry Double Marbles 4-pack (16oz cans)$20.00
The beefier sibling to Strawberry Marbles, this Milkshake-style Double IPA is brewed with Mosaic hops, milk sugar, vanilla, & a whole lotta strawberry.
8%
We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up.
No exchanges.
Location

HUNTLEY IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
