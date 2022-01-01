More Brewing Company

The beefier sibling to Strawberry Marbles, this Milkshake-style Double IPA is brewed with Mosaic hops, milk sugar, vanilla, & a whole lotta strawberry.

8% ABV

We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up.

No exchanglees.

