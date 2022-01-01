More Brewing Company
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
126 S Villa Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
126 S Villa Ave
Villa Park IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
DeMito's Saloon
Come in and enjoy!
Dak Dak Korean Wings
Better Than Buffalo.
Mahoney's Pub
Come on in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0146
Nothing Bundt Cakes