More Brewing Company

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

126 S Villa Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Coleslaw, pickles
Mini Cheeseburgers$8.00
Two Mini Cheeseburgers.
House Pretzel$8.50
Malort mustard, beer cheese, wasabi honey mustard
Sliders (3)$11.50
Mini burger patties, American cheese, house sauce and pickle
Street Tacos (3)$11.00
Choice of one protein, garnished with red radish and cilantro, served with house-made red and green salsa.
Southwest Salad$13.00
Tomato, roasted corn, onion, black beans, cheddar, avocado, tortilla strips, chipotle ranch, bbq drizzle
More Burger$14.00
Two 4oz short rib and chuck patties, american, red onion, pickles, house sauce
BLT Sandwich$14.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-lime mayo, avocado, on a ciabatta roll
Strawberry Double Marbles 4-Pack (16oz Cans)$20.00
The beefier sibling to Strawberry Marbles, this Milkshake-style Double IPA is brewed with Mosaic hops, milk sugar, vanilla, & a whole lotta strawberry.
8% ABV
We will hold product for 72 hours from order fulfillment. After that orders are refunded and released back into inventory. Due to the nature of the product, crowler fills will not be refunded if not picked up.
No exchanglees.
WI Cheese Curds$8.00
Wisconsin cheese curds hand battered and deep fried, served with chipotle ranch sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

126 S Villa Ave

Villa Park IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
