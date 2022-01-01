More Than Java Café
EAT - DRINK - SMILE
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
358 Main St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
358 Main St
Laurel MD
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Negril Eatery
Come in and enjoy!
The Hunger Tamer
Serving authentically delicious West African cuisine in a see, select, pay and on your way setting with limited seating. Come in and enjoy dishes like Jollof, Banku and Okra or Tilapia, Fufu and Peanut Soup. Try our famous house drinks like Ginger-Pineapple or Sobolo. Ask about our Royal Banana Pudding. Come and experience the music and make new friends. We look forward to becoming your favorite West African quick-bite restaurant.
Mango’s Grill Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
CHIDO'S TEX MEX GRILL
Come in and enjoy!