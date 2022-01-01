Go
Toast

More Than Pasta

Come in and enjoy!

PASTA • SALADS

105 S Northwest Hwy • $$

Avg 4.6 (342 reviews)

Popular Items

7. BEEF AGED SAUSAGE VODKA$11.49
ground tomatoes, cream, crispy spicy beef sausage slices, gorgonzola, garlic
5. VODKA$9.49
ground tomatoes, cream, parmesan, garlic
1. MARINARA (vegan)$8.99
ground tomatoes, garlic
3. ALFREDO$9.49
cream, parmesan, garlic
4. MAC & CHEESE$9.49
cream, parmesan
15. CREAMY ORGANIC CHICKEN$11.99
cream, organic chicken breast bites, parmesan, green peas, garlic
16. CREAMY DRY BEEF - Prosciutto$11.99
cream, dry beef, parmesan, mushrooms, garlic
14. CREAMY SPINACH SALMON$12.99
cream, wild salmon, parmesan, spinach, garlic
17. CREAMY CARBONARA$11.99
cream, pancetta, parmesan, green peas, garlic
6. BASIL PESTO$9.49
basil, parmesan, olive oil, garlic
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

105 S Northwest Hwy

Park Ridge IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pennyville Station

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blue Ridge Korean BBQ

No reviews yet

KBBQ offers meals of excellent quality and invites you to try our delicious food.
The key is simple: providing quality consistent food that taste great every single time. We pride ourselves on serving our customers delicious genuine Korean dishes: Bulgogi, Bibimbop, Galbi, Tofu dishes, Soup and Sushi Rolls.
Thank you and Enjoy KBBQ!

Sweet & Tart

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harp and Fiddle

No reviews yet

We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston