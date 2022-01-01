Morehead City restaurants you'll love

Morehead City restaurants
Toast
  • Morehead City

Morehead City's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Southern
Must-try Morehead City restaurants

Refection Foods image

 

Refection Foods

5208-E Hwy 70, Morehead City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
All natural chicken breast, savory bacon, and steamed broccoli topped with cheddar cheese and served with our house-made, fat free ranch dressing
Taco Bowl$9.99
Brown Rice
Chicken Breast
Peppers & Onions
Tomato
Greens
Guacamole
Pineapple Bacon Poke$9.99
This beautiful creation consists of white rice, sushi grade tuna, freshly made guacamole, onion crisps, bacon crumbles, pineapple, fresh spinach, and our house made Poke' sauce!
Social Q Smokehouse image

 

Social Q Smokehouse

4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smoked Pork BBQ Sandwich$9.99
Chopped smoked pork shoulder and Carolina slaw served with a choice of 1 side
USDA Prime Brisket
Smoked USDA Prime brisket | sold by the half pound
Smoked Pork BBQ
Smoked pork shoulder chopped with our signature Q Sauce | sold by the half pound
Taps and Tackle image

 

Taps and Tackle

704 Evans Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Asada Fries$15.00
Fried covered in short rib, Chipotle Lime , Cheddar cheese, Cilantro lime aioli
Shredded chicken$14.00
Smoked Pepper Braised Chicken, Shaved Napa Cabbage, Lemon & Herb
Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
Thick Cut Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Tomato Aioli served with a side of fries
Restaurant banner

 

Circa 81 Tapas & Cocktaileria

4650 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557, Morehead City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Sagebrush - Morehead City

5025 Executive Drive, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
