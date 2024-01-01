Chicken sandwiches in Morehead City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Floyd's 1921 Restaurant

400 Bridges St, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.95
Served with lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a brioche bun with ranch on the side
More about Floyd's 1921 Restaurant
Item pic

 

Social Q Smokehouse

4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mikes Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Smoked thigh drizzled with Mikes hot honey topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and smoky chipotle ranch on a buttered roll | served with a choice of 1 side
Mikes Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Smoked chicken thigh drizzled with Mikes hot honey topped with Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and smoky chipotle ranch on a buttered roll | served with a choice of 1 side
Mikes Smoked Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Smoked chicken thigh drizzled with Mikes hot honey and topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and smoky Chipotle ranch on a buttered roll | served with a choice of 1 side
More about Social Q Smokehouse

