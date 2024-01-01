Chicken sandwiches in Morehead City
Morehead City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Floyd's 1921 Restaurant
400 Bridges St, Morehead City
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
Served with lettuce, tomato & swiss cheese on a brioche bun with ranch on the side
Social Q Smokehouse
4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City
|Mikes Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Smoked thigh drizzled with Mikes hot honey topped with Swiss cheese, lettuce, dill pickles and smoky chipotle ranch on a buttered roll | served with a choice of 1 side
