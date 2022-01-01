Pies in Morehead City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Social Q Smokehouse

4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Atlantic Beach Pie$3.99
Sweet lemon custard with a Ritz cracker crust, topped with whipped cream! Local favorite
More about Social Q Smokehouse
Taps and Tackle - 704 Evans Street

704 Evans Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Key lime mousse, graham crackers, whipped cream, honey, lime zest
More about Taps and Tackle - 704 Evans Street

