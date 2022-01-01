Pies in Morehead City
Morehead City restaurants that serve pies
More about Social Q Smokehouse
Social Q Smokehouse
4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City
|Atlantic Beach Pie
|$3.99
Sweet lemon custard with a Ritz cracker crust, topped with whipped cream! Local favorite
More about Taps and Tackle - 704 Evans Street
Taps and Tackle - 704 Evans Street
704 Evans Street, Morehead City
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
Key lime mousse, graham crackers, whipped cream, honey, lime zest