Pork belly in Morehead City
Morehead City restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Floyd's 1921 Restaurant
Floyd's 1921 Restaurant
400 Bridges St, Morehead City
|Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$14.95
Served with a bruschetta of brie cheese and glazed with cherry BBQ sauce
More about Social Q Smokehouse
Social Q Smokehouse
4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends
|$0.00
Smoked pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound
|Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
|$15.99
Smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread