Pork belly in Morehead City

Morehead City restaurants
Morehead City restaurants that serve pork belly

Floyd's 1921 Restaurant

400 Bridges St, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends$14.95
Served with a bruschetta of brie cheese and glazed with cherry BBQ sauce
More about Floyd's 1921 Restaurant
Social Q Smokehouse

4047 Arendell Street, Morehead City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Burnt Ends$0.00
Smoked pork belly burnt ends with a sweet & salty glaze | sold by the half pound
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate$15.99
Smoked pork belly burnt ends tossed in a sweet & salty glaze | choice of 2 sides, pickled cucumbers, Cheerwine onions, and bread
More about Social Q Smokehouse

