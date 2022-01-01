Go
Moreland's Tavern

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

5501 14th St NW • $$

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
lettuce, tomato, red onion,
buttermilk ranch, brioche
Tomato Panzanella (v)$13.00
mixed greens, mixed tomatoes, mozzarella, olive tapenade, pesto vinaigrette, garlic brioche croutons
Black Bean Burger (v)$15.00
mozzarella, spinach, red onion, nut free pesto, brioche
Wings$13.00
buffalo sauce, celery, blue cheese dressing
Fish Sandwich$15.00
cumin slaw, tomato, remoulade, brioche
Asparagus & Citrus Salad (v)$13.00
mixed greens, shaved beets, herbs, feta, citrus vinaigrette
Kids Hamburger$9.00
Double Smash Burger$16.00
bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, burger sauce, brioche
Buffalo Cauliflower (v)$11.00
buffalo sauce, chives
Kids Chicken Tenders$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5501 14th St NW

Washington DC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

