Moreland's Tavern
Please enjoy our food and drinks to go, as we wait to welcome you back inside.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
5501 14th St NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5501 14th St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Oohh's & Aahh's - Georgia Ave
Oohh's & Aahh's
Brightwood Pizza & Bottle Shop by ANXO
The best selection of cider, beer, wine, Spirits and cocktails in DC! After a short hiatus, our Neapolitan-style pizza is back and here to stay!
Library Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Highlands 1,LLC
Great Coffee, Delicious Food!