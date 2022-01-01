Go
Morelli's Mobb Dining Car

The staff at Morelli's brings years of food experience second to none. Our gnocchi, Tuscan style fresh pasta & gourmet sauces are handmade using only the finest available ingredients. We use fresh mozzarella cheese & imported reggianito parmigiana cheese aged for over a year. Specialty tomatoes, 100% virgin olive oil. Heavy cream, real butter, hearty baguettes, gourmet Italian sausage & Chorizo, Top-Quality Italian Deli meats, handmade meatballs & mouthwatering Italian beef. We make fresh handmade flour tortillas topped with hatch green chili for our burritos. We proudly feature authentic handcrafted artisan Italian dessert & serve La Vazza Espressos ( Italy's NO. 1 Coffee) All brought to you with tender loving care at a reasonable price.
MANGIA.....EAT & ENJOY

211 East Main ST

Meatball Parmigiana$9.50
A Giant Tantalizing made from scratch meatball split & topped with our homemade San Marzano tomato Sauce & Fresh Mozzarella cheese.
Handmade Gnocchi Alfredo with Italian Sausage Morsels$15.00
Florence CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
