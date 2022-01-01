Moreno Valley restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Moreno Valley

Must-try Moreno Valley restaurants

Ahipoki CA image

 

Ahipoki CA

12510 Day Street, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
Popular items
Salmon Bowl$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
Spam Musubi (1)$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
Spam Musubi (2)$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley

13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
Popular items
Tripa Tacos$2.09
Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Lengua Tacos$2.19
Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Asada Burrito$9.89
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

27130 Eucalyptus Ave, Moreno Valley

Avg 4.1 (116 reviews)
Consumer pic

 

R Burgers-Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
Skechers Cafe image

 

Skechers Cafe

29800 Eucalyptus Ave., Rancho Belago

No reviews yet
Boba St. image

 

Boba St.

12625 Frederick st., Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
Popular items
Brown Sugar$5.50
Boba Included
Creme Brulee Brown Sugar$5.90
Strawberry Swirl$5.90
Banner pic

 

Culichi Town

23753 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
