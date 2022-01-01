Moreno Valley restaurants you'll love
More about Ahipoki CA
Ahipoki CA
12510 Day Street, Moreno Valley
|Popular items
|Salmon Bowl
|$12.50
Freshly grilled salmon bowl over your choice of base, toppings and sauce.
|Spam Musubi (1)
|$2.75
Grilled Spam Musubi
|Spam Musubi (2)
|$5.29
2 Grilled Spam Musubis
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley
|Popular items
|Tripa Tacos
|$2.09
Tripa in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Lengua Tacos
|$2.19
Lengua in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Asada Burrito
|$9.89
Rice, Refried Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Carne Asada (Beef)
More about Boba St.
Boba St.
12625 Frederick st., Moreno Valley
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar
|$5.50
Boba Included
|Creme Brulee Brown Sugar
|$5.90
|Strawberry Swirl
|$5.90
More about Culichi Town
Culichi Town
23753 Sunnymead Blvd., Moreno Valley