Burritos in Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley restaurants that serve burritos
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley
|Fish Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
|Birria Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
|Cabeza Burrito Bowl
|$8.99
More about R Burgers-Moreno Valley
R Burgers-Moreno Valley
23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
Carne Asada Burrito includes:
Grilled Carne Asada,
Rice,
Beans,
Onions,
and Cilantro.
Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
|Sausage Burrito
|$8.95
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes:
Sausage,
Hash browns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Homemade Salsa on the side
|Trio Breakfast Burrito
|$9.95
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!
The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes
All three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham.
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Homemade Salsa on the side