Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Moreno Valley

Go
Moreno Valley restaurants
Toast

Moreno Valley restaurants that serve burritos

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley

13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Burrito Bowl$8.99
Birria Burrito Bowl$8.99
Cabeza Burrito Bowl$8.99
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Item pic

 

R Burgers-Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
Carne Asada Burrito includes:
Grilled Carne Asada,
Rice,
Beans,
Onions,
and Cilantro.
Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Sausage Burrito$8.95
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes:

Sausage,
Hash browns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Homemade Salsa on the side
Trio Breakfast Burrito$9.95
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito!
The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes
All three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham.
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese
Homemade Salsa on the side
More about R Burgers-Moreno Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Moreno Valley

Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Chorizo Burritos

Quesadillas

Taquitos

Fish Tacos

Bean Burritos

Map

More near Moreno Valley to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1594 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston