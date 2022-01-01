Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Moreno Valley

Moreno Valley restaurants
Moreno Valley restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Buffalo Spot

12515 Frederick St, Moreno Valley

Individual Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.
Item pic

 

R Burgers-Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes:
Grilled Chicken Breast,
1000 Island Dressing,
Lettuce,
Tomatoes,
Red Onions,
Pickles.
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes:
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Pickles
R Sauce
Combo includes Fries and Drink
#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes:
1000 Island Dressing,
Red Onions,
Lettuce,
Tomatoes,
Pickles,
Whole Wheat Bun
Combo includes French Fries and Drink
