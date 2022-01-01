Fish tacos in Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley
|Fish Tacos
|$2.19
Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
More about R Burgers-Moreno Valley
R Burgers-Moreno Valley
23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley
|Fish Taco
|$4.49
Crispy Fish Taco garnished with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Fish Taco sauce
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
|Fish Tacos Plate
|$11.99
Fish Taco Plate includes:
2 Fish Tacos garnished with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Fish Taco sauce
Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.