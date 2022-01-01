Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Moreno Valley

Go
Moreno Valley restaurants
Toast

Moreno Valley restaurants that serve fish tacos

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley

13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Tacos$2.19
Breaded Fish, shredded cabbage, chipotle dressing and cilantro dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Consumer pic

 

R Burgers-Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Taco$4.49
Crispy Fish Taco garnished with shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Fish Taco sauce
Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Fish Tacos Plate$11.99
Fish Taco Plate includes:
2 Fish Tacos garnished with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and Fish Taco sauce
Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
More about R Burgers-Moreno Valley

Browse other tasty dishes in Moreno Valley

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Bean Burritos

Chorizo Burritos

Tacos

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Moreno Valley to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Corona

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Fontana

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Bernardino

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Redlands

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Lake Elsinore

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mira Loma

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Menifee

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Yucaipa

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1594 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (837 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston