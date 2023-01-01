Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Moreno Valley

Go
Moreno Valley restaurants
Toast

Moreno Valley restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley image

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley

13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$9.99
Lettuce, Rice, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro Dressing and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
Consumer pic

 

R Burgers - Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$10.95
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes:
Bellpepper,
Tomatoes,
Onions,
Mushrooms,
Avocado,
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,
Homemade Salsa on the side
More about R Burgers - Moreno Valley

