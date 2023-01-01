Veggie burritos in Moreno Valley
Moreno Valley restaurants that serve veggie burritos
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Moreno Valley
13373 Perris Blvd. #D-301, Moreno Valley
|Veggie Burrito
|$9.99
Lettuce, Rice, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado, Cilantro Dressing and Chipotle/Mayo Dressing
R Burgers - Moreno Valley
23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley
|Veggie Burrito
|$10.95
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes:
Bellpepper,
Tomatoes,
Onions,
Mushrooms,
Avocado,
Crispy Hashbrowns,
3 scrambled eggs,
Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese,
Homemade Salsa on the side