Morevino

Come in and enjoy!

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd. • $$$

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)

Popular Items

LAUREN SALAD$16.95
The AIDEN$14.95
Chicken Fingers, Bacon, Smoked Provolone on a pretzel roll with house honey mustard served with hand cut fries
MACADAMIA CRUSTED GROUPER$34.95
Florida Grouper incrusted in Macadamia Nuts with a Ginger soy butter sauce served with coconut sticky rice and veggies
HUMMUS$8.95
House Made ask server for flavor of the day with toasted house bread (Roasted Red Pepper, Roasted Garlic)
SEAFOOD RISOTTO$22.95
Scallops, Shrimp, and Salmon Risotto topped with our three cheese blend
SEARED TUNA$16.95
Eye Tuna rolled in Sesame pan seared served rare with Wasabi/Ginger and Soy Sauce
WILD MUSHROOM RISOTTO$22.95
Made with Vegetable Stock Wild Mushroom and fresh thyme ( can be made vegan without cheese)
DRESSED BRUSSELL SPROUTS$6.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

11 E. Silver Springs Blvd.

Ocala FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mutiny

No reviews yet

Gastropub featuring punk rock atmosphere and a pirate theme.

The Marion Theatre

No reviews yet

We are a historic movie theatre and live performance venue. We offer mobile online ordering as well as walk up concessions. View our programming schedule and purchase tickets at mariontheatre.org

Brick City Southern Kitchen

No reviews yet

Brick City Southern Kitchen in downtown Ocala is MOJO's seventh location, which opened in 2016. The restaurant is draped in folk art and blues music. And you can't forget the beautiful whiskey wall. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

Cantina Tex-Mex & Tequila

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

