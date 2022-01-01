Morgan Hill restaurants you'll love
Morgan Hill's top cuisines
Must-try Morgan Hill restaurants
More about 35 Beach Hut Deli
35 Beach Hut Deli
810 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill
|Popular items
|Marley Nachos
|$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
|Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
|Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
More about Chacho's - Morgan Hill
Chacho's - Morgan Hill
30 E 3rd Street Suite #120, Morgan Hill
|Popular items
|Chacho's Torta
|$14.00
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat served with fries
|Hawallano Torta
|$14.00
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, pineapple, al pastor meat (pork) and ham served with fries
|Flautas
|$22.95
3 Chicken, beef or potato flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheease
More about Trail Dust BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS
Trail Dust BBQ
17240 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill
|Popular items
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
|Full Rack Ribs
|$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
|Brisket Half Lb
|$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Palmerino's
Palmerino's
35 E. Main Ave., Morgan Hill