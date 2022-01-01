Morgan Hill restaurants you'll love

Morgan Hill restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Steakhouses
Must-try Morgan Hill restaurants

35 Beach Hut Deli image

 

35 Beach Hut Deli

810 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Marley Nachos$9.85
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers, cream cheese, avocados and fresh bacon bits.
1610Cal
Sunburn
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack, onions, bacon, ranch & lettuce. Toasted french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1200Cal/ X-Large: 1630Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
More about 35 Beach Hut Deli
Chacho's - Morgan Hill image

 

Chacho's - Morgan Hill

30 E 3rd Street Suite #120, Morgan Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chacho's Torta$14.00
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat served with fries
Hawallano Torta$14.00
Toasted Sandwich Roll with beans, onions, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, sour cream, pineapple, al pastor meat (pork) and ham served with fries
Flautas$22.95
3 Chicken, beef or potato flautas topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheease
More about Chacho's - Morgan Hill
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS

Trail Dust BBQ

17240 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill

Avg 4.8 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
Brisket Half Lb$15.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Trail Dust BBQ
MOHI Social image

 

MOHI Social

17440 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill

Avg 3.5 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fill Me Up Cup$17.00
More about MOHI Social
Lawson's Bakery image

 

Lawson's Bakery

15862 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill

Avg 4.7 (703 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lawson's Bakery
Palmerino's image

 

Palmerino's

35 E. Main Ave., Morgan Hill

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Palmerino's
