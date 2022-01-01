Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill restaurants
Morgan Hill restaurants that serve chicken salad

35 Beach Hut Deli image

 

35 Beach Hut Deli

810 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill

No reviews yet
Takeout
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
More about 35 Beach Hut Deli
Banner pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS

Trail Dust BBQ

17240 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill

Avg 4.8 (1704 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Full Rack Ribs$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Lb$20.50
Slow cooked for several hours, served with our vinegar molasses hog wash
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Trail Dust BBQ
