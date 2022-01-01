Chicken salad in Morgan Hill
35 Beach Hut Deli
810 Tennant Station, Morgan Hill
|Super Salad
|$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
|Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
|Tuna Salad
|$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • STEAKS
Trail Dust BBQ
17240 Monterey Rd, Morgan Hill
|Full Rack Ribs
|$30.50
St Louis style pork ribs with our original BBQ sauce
|Pulled Pork Lb
|$20.50
Slow cooked for several hours, served with our vinegar molasses hog wash
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket