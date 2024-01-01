Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Morgan restaurants you'll love

Go
Morgan restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Morgan

Must-try Morgan restaurants

The Phoenix House image

 

The Phoenix House

5648 Old Highway Rd, Morgan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Smoothie$7.75
Choose from any of our SmartFruit flavors blended with complementing frozen fruit! You can even add a scoop of protein!
Drip$2.50
Enjoy a hot cup of our brewed drip coffee! We use a dark roast Sumatra from Wasatch Roasting Co. with notes of chocolate and cane sugar.
Aloha Colada$9.00
This tropical treat is made with our Aloha Pineapple SmartFruit, along with coconut milk, and a hint of lime juice!
More about The Phoenix House
Consumer pic

 

The Smokin Boxcar - 145 N Commercial St

145 Commercial St, Morgan

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Smokin Boxcar - 145 N Commercial St
Main pic

 

Phoenix House Cafe - Pop up - 5648 W Old Hwy Rd

5648 W Old Hwy Rd, Morgan

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Phoenix House Cafe - Pop up - 5648 W Old Hwy Rd
Map

More near Morgan to explore

Salt Lake City

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Park City

Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Sandy

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Midvale

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Bountiful

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Layton

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Clearfield

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ogden

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Logan

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (47 restaurants)

Burley

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Blackfoot

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Idaho Falls

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (213 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (419 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston