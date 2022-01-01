Go
Toast

Morgan’s

life is too short to miss out on yummy food!
we are a family owned business located in Mooresville, IN. We like our customers to feel like they are family, and this is their second home!

457 N Town Center Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOMEMADE CHICKEN AND NOODLES$10.99
COMES WITH MASHED POTATOES AND CORN
KIDS BURGER & FRIES$6.00
BREADED TENDERLOIN$10.99
hand pressed, hand breaded, fried golden topped
with lettuce,tomato, onion, pickle & mayo
Morgan's Mountain$11.19
fresh 5oz patty with cheese and topped with our pulled
pork and onion straws
Coconut pie$3.29
WESTERN BURGER$9.99
fresh 5oz patty grilled to perfection topped with bacon,
cheddar cheese, onion straws & bbq sauce $0
CHICKEN TENDERS & FRENCH FRIES$4.99
CHICKEN & NOODLES$11.99
ranch$0.50
KIDS MAC$4.99
See full menu

Location

457 N Town Center Rd

Mooresville IN

Sunday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:51 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ralph and Ava's Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nigh Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Nonna’s by So Italian

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CJ's Pizza

No reviews yet

Open daily at 11:00 a.m. Carry out or delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston