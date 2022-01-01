Go
Morgantown Coffee House

Morgantown Coffee House features a rotating coffee list and a delicious, seasonal menu.

Avg 4.9 (950 reviews)

Classic Avocado Toast$9.00
Sweetwater Bakery sourdough, lime, sea salt, red pepper, Highspire Hill Farm eggs
Bagel$3.50
BLT$13.00
thick sliced brioche bread, local farm egg, bacon, greens, tomato jam, sriracha mayo
Egg Sand$6.00
A fried egg, cheddar cheese, on your choice of bread or bagel. Add a protein at additional cost.
Hot Chocolate
1/4 lb Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Honey Roasted Peanut Butter Baked Oatmeal$7.00
compote of Weavers apples, topped with cinnamon streusel, steamed milk
Drip Coffee
Short-Stack Pancakes$12.00
Choice of chocolate chips or fresh strawberries, PA maple syrup
Hot Latte
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Takeout

Location

4997 N Twin Valley Rd

Elverson PA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
