Morgantown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Morgantown
More about SABRATON STATION
SABRATON STATION
1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$10.99
|10 Boneless Wings
|$11.99
|Potato Skins
|$7.99
More about Mario's Fishbowl
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mario's Fishbowl
3117 University Ave, Morgantown
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$10.25
|Small Fries
|$2.50
|18 Wings
|$19.95
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|Popular items
|A17. Steamed Pork Buns (2)
|$5.50
Steamed Rice BBQ Pork buns (Vietnamese)
|S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI
|$13.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Rare sliced eye of the round steak. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL
|A2. Minced Pork Spring Rolls x2 (Cha gio)
|$5.95
Crispy minced pork meat, tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables rolled into a rice paper and fried crispy. Served with house made sweet and sour sauce. 2 rolls.
More about High Street Canteen
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
High Street Canteen
514 N High Street, Morgantown