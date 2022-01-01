Morgantown sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Morgantown

SABRATON STATION image

 

SABRATON STATION

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$10.99
10 Boneless Wings$11.99
Potato Skins$7.99
More about SABRATON STATION
Mario's Fishbowl image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mario's Fishbowl

3117 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$10.25
Small Fries$2.50
18 Wings$19.95
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Saigon Pho Kitchen image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
A17. Steamed Pork Buns (2)$5.50
Steamed Rice BBQ Pork buns (Vietnamese)
S1. Steak : Eye of the Round-Thinly Sliced Steak (Saigon) SOUP - PHO TAI$13.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself). Rare sliced eye of the round steak. Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion. Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL
A2. Minced Pork Spring Rolls x2 (Cha gio)$5.95
Crispy minced pork meat, tiffany-transparent noodle and vegetables rolled into a rice paper and fried crispy. Served with house made sweet and sour sauce. 2 rolls.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
High Street Canteen image

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

High Street Canteen

514 N High Street, Morgantown

Avg 3 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about High Street Canteen
Restaurant banner

 

Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern

1137 Van Voorhis Rd STE 20, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Mountain Mama's Sports Tavern

