Barbacoas in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve barbacoas
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|Mexican OAXACA Taco : BARBACOA -Beef Brisket (2) (AT4)
|$6.50
Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish typically made with beef. It is traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices and slowly cooked until perfectly tender. Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)
More about Tamale Oaxaca - 3109 University Avenue
Tamale Oaxaca - 3109 University Avenue
3109 University Avenue, Morgantown
|Mexican OAXACA Taco : BARBACOA -Beef Brisket (2) (AT4)
|$6.00
Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish typically made with beef. It is traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices and slowly cooked until perfectly tender. Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)