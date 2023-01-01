Barbacoas in Morgantown

Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish typically made with beef. It is traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices and slowly cooked until perfectly tender. Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)

