Barbacoas in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve barbacoas

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Mexican OAXACA Taco : BARBACOA -Beef Brisket (2) (AT4)$6.50
Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish typically made with beef. It is traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices and slowly cooked until perfectly tender. Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/
Tamale Oaxaca - 3109 University Avenue

3109 University Avenue, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mexican OAXACA Taco : BARBACOA -Beef Brisket (2) (AT4)$6.00
Barbacoa is an authentic Mexican dish typically made with beef. It is traditionally seasoned with dried chilies and spices and slowly cooked until perfectly tender. Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)
More about Tamale Oaxaca - 3109 University Avenue

