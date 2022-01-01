Beef salad in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve beef salad
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|SL2. Beef Salad(Yum Nua Naam Tok)
|$9.95
Grilled Marinated steak, thinly sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions and cilantro served on a fresh bed of lettuce
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|SL2 . Spicy Beef Salad in Sriracha lime dressing
|$12.95
Boi Tai Chanh is thin beef flank strips marinated in a house made spicy lime dressing. Served with shrimp crackers, crushed peanuts, fried onion, cilantro and bell peppers.