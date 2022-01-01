Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef salad in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve beef salad

Item pic

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SL2. Beef Salad(Yum Nua Naam Tok)$9.95
Grilled Marinated steak, thinly sliced and tossed with red onions, scallions and cilantro served on a fresh bed of lettuce
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
SL2 . Spicy Beef Salad in Sriracha lime dressing$12.95
Boi Tai Chanh is thin beef flank strips marinated in a house made spicy lime dressing. Served with shrimp crackers, crushed peanuts, fried onion, cilantro and bell peppers.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Thai Coffee

Antipasto Salad

Gyoza

Caesar Salad

Crab Cakes

Sticky Rice

Mushroom Burgers

Brisket

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (305 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1502 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (949 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston