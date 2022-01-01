Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
50/50 PORK & BRISKET SANDO$12.00
Half pulled pork and half brisket, crispy onion straws and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce on grilled brioche.
BRISKET TACO$12.75
Onion Straws, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and raspberry peach chipotle sauce.
BBQ BRISKET$13.00
Sous vide championship brisket, crispy onion straws, and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce.
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
N6. Beef-Brisket Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli$12.95
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
B15. Brisket-Grilled Banh mi$10.25
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
Combo 5: Brisket Combo$13.95
1. Pho Bo : Beef Rice Noodle Soup with Brisket
2. Brisket Banh Mi Sandwich : Grilled Lemongrass Brisket
4. Unlimited Salad (self service)
