Brisket in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve brisket
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|50/50 PORK & BRISKET SANDO
|$12.00
Half pulled pork and half brisket, crispy onion straws and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce on grilled brioche.
|BRISKET TACO
|$12.75
Onion Straws, smoked cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage and raspberry peach chipotle sauce.
|BBQ BRISKET
|$13.00
Sous vide championship brisket, crispy onion straws, and raspberry peach chipotle BBQ sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|N6. Beef-Brisket Stir Fry LemonGrass Vermicelli
|$12.95
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled Brisket, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
|B15. Brisket-Grilled Banh mi
|$10.25
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
|Combo 5: Brisket Combo
|$13.95
1. Pho Bo : Beef Rice Noodle Soup with Brisket
2. Brisket Banh Mi Sandwich : Grilled Lemongrass Brisket
4. Unlimited Salad (self service)