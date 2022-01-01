Bubble tea in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve bubble tea
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$5.25
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
|INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$5.25
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
|TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$4.99
Contains DIARY
SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON.
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$4.50
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
|TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$4.50
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
|TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)
|$4.50
Contains DIARY
SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON.
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)