Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bubble tea in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve bubble tea

Item pic

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$5.25
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$5.25
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
Contains DIARY
SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON.
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.50
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.50
NON-CAFFEINATED
NON-DIARY
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.50
Contains DIARY
SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED
More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON.
(Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Salmon

Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Tofu Soup

Steak Subs

Quesadillas

Spicy Noodles

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston