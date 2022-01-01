Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Morgantown
/
Morgantown
/
Carrot Cake
Morgantown restaurants that serve carrot cake
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake Cookie
$3.50
More about Black Bear Evansdale
The Lakehouse
165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$8.00
More about The Lakehouse
