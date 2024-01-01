Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Catfish sandwiches in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve catfish sandwiches

Item pic

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
"Lent Roller" Catfish Sandwich$13.99
In recognition of Ash Wednesday, this week's burger is a fried catfish sandwich! We start with a toasted demi baguette and layer it with arcadian greens, pickled cherry peppers, a hand-breaded marinated catfish filet, bread and butter pickle cumin slaw, and finish it off with a drizzle of smoked maple hot sauce! Served with chips!
More about Black Bear Evansdale
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl - Westover

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Catfish Sandwich w/ Battered Fries$10.25
More about Mario's Fishbowl - Westover

