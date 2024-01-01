Catfish sandwiches in Morgantown
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|"Lent Roller" Catfish Sandwich
|$13.99
In recognition of Ash Wednesday, this week's burger is a fried catfish sandwich! We start with a toasted demi baguette and layer it with arcadian greens, pickled cherry peppers, a hand-breaded marinated catfish filet, bread and butter pickle cumin slaw, and finish it off with a drizzle of smoked maple hot sauce! Served with chips!