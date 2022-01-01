Chicken noodles in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve chicken noodles
More about Mario's Fishbowl - Westover
Mario's Fishbowl - Westover
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Chicken Noodle Soup (12oz)
|$3.50
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|CYOP Create Yr Own Pho-Chicken Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)
|$9.00
|SK1. Chicken Noodle Soup
|$8.95
|NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle
|$11.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).