Chicken noodles in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve chicken noodles

Mario's Fishbowl - Westover

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Noodle Soup (12oz)$3.50
More about Mario's Fishbowl - Westover
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
CYOP Create Yr Own Pho-Chicken Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)$9.00
SK1. Chicken Noodle Soup$8.95
NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle$11.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

