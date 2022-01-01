Chicken rolls in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve chicken rolls
More about Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown
Fat Angelo’s - Morgantown
750 Fairmont Road, Morgantown
|Buffalo Chicken Rolls (8)
|$8.99
Diced Grilled and Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|A6. Lettuce Wrap : Chicken Spring Rolls(3)
|$6.95
Make your own rolls: Crispy chicken spring rolls served with house made sweet, tangy, spicy, chili sauce served with green leaves, mint and cilantro.