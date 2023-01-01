Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve club sandwiches

2G Brothers Pizza- Cheat Lake

23 Cheat Landing, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stacked Club Sandwich$10.95
Your Choice Of Ham Or Turkey Stacked With Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise On Toasted Bread
More about 2G Brothers Pizza- Cheat Lake
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CLUB CHKN SANDWICH$12.00
Crispy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayo dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
VARSITY CLUB SANDWICH$13.00
Turkey, ham, Applewood smoked bacon,
Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

