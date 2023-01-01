Club sandwiches in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about 2G Brothers Pizza- Cheat Lake
2G Brothers Pizza- Cheat Lake
23 Cheat Landing, Morgantown
|Stacked Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Your Choice Of Ham Or Turkey Stacked With Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce Tomatoes & Mayonnaise On Toasted Bread
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|CLUB CHKN SANDWICH
|$12.00
Crispy chicken breast, Applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayo dressing with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
|VARSITY CLUB SANDWICH
|$13.00
Turkey, ham, Applewood smoked bacon,
Swiss and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, rosemary mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.