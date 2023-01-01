Drunken noodles in Morgantown

WIDE FLAT FRESH HOFEN RICE

noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher

