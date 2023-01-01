Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Drunken noodles in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve drunken noodles

N22. DRUNKEN Noodles Pad Kee Meo-Dinner image

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
N22. HALAL-DRUNKEN Noodles Pad Kee Meo-Dinner HALAL$11.45
WIDE FLAT FRESH HOFEN RICE
noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
N2. PORK Crazy Spicy Noodles(Drunken Noodles) Pad Kee Meo-Lunch$9.95
Rice noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
WVU N22. DRUNKEN Noodles Pad Kee Meo-Dinner$11.95
WIDE FLAT FRESH HOFEN RICE
noodles sautéed with chili, garlic basil leaves, bell pepper ,onion, and tomatoes. If Wide Noodle is not available, we will substitute with Thin Noodle. It will be a bigger serving to make up for the $1.50 wide noodle up charge.For Authentic Thai taste, it is recommended to order this item as medium (2) hot or higher
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) (DINNER) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$13.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.
NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$9.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

