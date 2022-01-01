Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve dumplings

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
Takeout
A17. Draggon Eggzzzz (Fried Dumpling)$9.95
Chicken, Shrimp and crab Dumpling : Steamed and then fried .Served with a fiery spicy house made chill soy sauce, garnished with cilantro & Jalapenos
P-Dumpling(A7) (10)$13.00
A7. Steam Dumpling$7.95
FTR : "First Timers Recommendation"
Steamed dumplings filled with ground chicken, shrimp, crabmeat and water chestnut served with Thai soy sauce dip.
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
Extra Dumpling Sauce (3 oz)$2.50
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

