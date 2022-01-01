Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garden salad in
Morgantown
/
Morgantown
/
Garden Salad
Morgantown restaurants that serve garden salad
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
Avg 4.3
(578 reviews)
SL1. Chaang Garden Salad (Salad Pak)
$6.95
Green salad and crispy wontons with a choice of peanut sauce or creamy dressing.
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
The Lakehouse
165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
More about The Lakehouse
