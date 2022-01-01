Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato slices, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.75
Wrap Grilled Chicken$9.75
More about Mario's Fishbowl
The Lakehouse image

 

The Lakehouse

165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$12.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$14.00
More about The Lakehouse
Mario's Fishbowl image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Mario's Fishbowl

3117 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sand$9.75
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
N2. Chicken Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Ga Nuong)$10.95
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle$11.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Rice Noodle Soup

Garden Salad

Chicken Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Fish Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Rice Soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1357 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston