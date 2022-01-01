Grilled chicken in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.50
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato slices, mayonnaise with kettle cooked chips and pickle wedge.
More about Mario's Fishbowl
Mario's Fishbowl
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.75
|Wrap Grilled Chicken
|$9.75
More about The Lakehouse
The Lakehouse
165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown
|Grilled Chicken Club
|$12.00
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$14.00
More about Mario's Fishbowl
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Mario's Fishbowl
3117 University Ave, Morgantown
|Grilled Chicken Sand
|$9.75
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|N2. Chicken Grilled LemonGrass Vermicelli (Bun Ga Nuong)
|$10.95
Popular Vietnamese rice-vermicelli noodle dish topped with lemongrass grilled pork, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, bai (bean sprouts), and cha gio (pork spring rolls). The dish is dressed in fish sauce.
|NN2. Grilled Chicken Banh Hoi Noodle
|$11.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Chicken, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).