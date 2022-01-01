Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve grilled steaks

The Lakehouse image

 

The Lakehouse

165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Steak Salad$16.00
More about The Lakehouse
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
NN4. Grilled Steak Banh Hoi Noodle$14.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Steak, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
B5. Steak-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)$13.25
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen

