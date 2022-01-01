Grilled steaks in Morgantown
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|NN4. Grilled Steak Banh Hoi Noodle
|$14.95
Popular Vietnamese Fine rice vermicelli Noodle wraps dish topped with lemongrass-grilled Steak, fresh herbs like basil, fresh salad, Giá (bean sprouts), and chả giò (pork spring rolls). The dish is served with house made traditional Vietnamese sweet,salty,sour, spicy, tangy condiment made with fish sauce (nước chấm).
|B5. Steak-Grilled Banh mi (FTR)
|$13.25
French pate, lemongrass grilled steak, cilantro, cucumber, carrot-radish pickle, mayonnaise, soy sauce, jalapeno. FTR: First timers Recommendation