Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kimchi in Morgantown

Go
Morgantown restaurants
Toast

Morgantown restaurants that serve kimchi

Item pic

 

Chaang Thai 2 (SUNCREST-EXPRESS)

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A18. KIMCHI Dumplings (4)(VEGETABLES)$7.50
Kimchi dumplings are filled with a mixture of kimchi, pork, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, and scallions. In this recipe, I also used dangmyeon (당면), sweet potato starch noodles, which is also common in mandu fillings.
More about Chaang Thai 2 (SUNCREST-EXPRESS)
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
A18. KIMCHI Dumplings (4)(VEGETABLES)$7.50
Kimchi dumplings are filled with a mixture of kimchi, pork, tofu, bean sprouts, onions, and scallions. In this recipe, I also used dangmyeon (당면), sweet potato starch noodles, which is also common in mandu fillings.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/

Browse other tasty dishes in Morgantown

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Noodle Soup

Home Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Italian Subs

Chicken Sandwiches

Corn Dogs

Map

More near Morgantown to explore

Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Canonsburg

Avg 3 (10 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Fairmont

No reviews yet

Brownsville

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (322 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Marietta

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (317 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1603 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (454 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston