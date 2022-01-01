Mac and cheese in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve mac and cheese
SABRATON STATION
1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown
|Mac-n-Cheese
|$4.50
|Addys Mac n Cheese
|$6.99
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|MAC N CHEESE
|$6.50
Three mac-n-cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs!
The Lakehouse
165 Sunset Beach Rd, Morgantown
|Julia's Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
|Julia's Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
LinSan SoulFood
330 High Street, MORGANTOWN
|Catfish w/ Mac & Cheese & Collard Greens
|$17.99
|5 Chees Mac & Cheese
|$6.99