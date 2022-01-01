Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Black Bear Evansdale

3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Man$11.50
A pile of house-fried tortilla chips, topped with grilled corn, black beans, roasted potatoes, pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of salsa, and sour cream. Served with a side of queso for take-out.
Bearly Nachos$12.25
A large dinner plate covered with house-fried tortilla chips, queso, and lettuce. This one is piled with pulled chicken, bacon crumbles, house-crafted Buffalo wing sauce and ranch drizzle. Where's my beer?
More about Black Bear Evansdale
SABRATON STATION image

 

SABRATON STATION

1632 Deckers Creek Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$2.50
More about SABRATON STATION
Item pic

 

VARSITY CLUB TAVERN

910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ NACHOS$12.00
Pulled pork or grilled chicken breast, fresh made tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, BBQ sauce and sour cream.
LOADED NACHOS$12.00
Fresh tortillas, nacho cheese, house made seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
More about VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
Mario's Fishbowl image

 

Mario's Fishbowl

688 Fairmont Road, Westover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mario's Nachos w/Salsa & Sour Cream***$10.50
Side Nacho***$0.50
More about Mario's Fishbowl
