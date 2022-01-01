Nachos in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve nachos
Black Bear Evansdale
3119 University Avenue, Suite B, Morgantown
|Nacho Man
|$11.50
A pile of house-fried tortilla chips, topped with grilled corn, black beans, roasted potatoes, pulled chicken (or grilled tofu), lettuce, tomatoes, your choice of salsa, and sour cream. Served with a side of queso for take-out.
|Bearly Nachos
|$12.25
A large dinner plate covered with house-fried tortilla chips, queso, and lettuce. This one is piled with pulled chicken, bacon crumbles, house-crafted Buffalo wing sauce and ranch drizzle. Where's my beer?
VARSITY CLUB TAVERN
910 Don Nehlen Drive, Morgantown
|BBQ NACHOS
|$12.00
Pulled pork or grilled chicken breast, fresh made tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomato, BBQ sauce and sour cream.
|LOADED NACHOS
|$12.00
Fresh tortillas, nacho cheese, house made seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, black olives, jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Mario's Fishbowl
688 Fairmont Road, Westover
|Mario's Nachos w/Salsa & Sour Cream***
|$10.50
|Side Nacho***
|$0.50