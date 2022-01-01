Noodle soup in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|Coconut lemongrass Noodle Soup
|$11.95
Thin Chicken strips (or any meat of your choice) simmered in a creamy, spicy
smooth coconut milk broth mixed with Lemongrass ,
chili paste galangal & lime peel and lime juice .
Steamed Thai Jasmine rice noodles are added with
Mushrooms & cilantro and scallions
|Bamboo Red Curry Noodle Soup
|$11.95
Steak strips (or any meat of your choice) simmered in coconut milk and Thai red curry paste.
Thai Red curry paste is made by pounding in a mortar Red chilies,
shallots, lemongrass, kaffir , Garlic, galangal lime peel,
coriander root, red turmeric, roasted cilantro (coriander) ,
cumin seeds, white peppercorns and salt. Steamed
Thai Jasmine ric enoodles are added with eggplants,
bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans and fresh basil.
(Gluten-Free)
|WVU N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup
|$10.25
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|Bun Rieu Cua (Vietnamese Crab Meat Noodle Soup)
|$14.95
Bún riêu is a traditional Vietnamese meat rice vermicelli soup. The crabmeat Pork Shrimp version is one of the popular Bún riêus.
Bún riêu cua is served with tomato broth and topped with marinated lumps of crabmeat,pork and shrimp. Garnished with fried tofu, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried onions. It is served with a plate of traditional fresh vegetables on side
|Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Beef Noodle Soup)
|$14.95
Bun bo hue is a popular Vietnamese soup containing rice vermicelli (bun) and beef (bo) in a spicy, sour broth. Hue is a city in central Vietnam associated with the cooking style of the former royal court. Chuck tenders are simmered over long hours using the finest ingredients to impart this unique exotic taste and aroma. The dish is greatly admired for its balance of spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors and the predominant flavor is that of lemon grass. (Compared to pho or bun riu, the noodles are thicker and more cylindrical).
|S2S4 (Brisket +Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
|$15.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).
Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion.
Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL