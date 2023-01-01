Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants that serve pad thai

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
N1. PORK Pad Thai Noodle - Lunch$9.95
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
(Only available in thin Noodle during Lunch. For wide noodle, order from Dinner menu)
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
N1. Pad Thai Noodle - Dinner$11.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
DS7. Duck Pad Thai (Dinner)$24.95
Sliced, crispy duck, stir-fried in rice noodles with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions, and egg garnished with lime. Pad Thai is the Thai National Noodle dish with traditional Thai ingredients like tamarind, Kaffir lime, Galanga etc. This item is Gluten Free by default.
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) (DINNER) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$13.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.
NEW!!! PAD THAI Noodle-CHICKEN (LUNCH)-Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$9.95
Tues-Fri-Sat-Sun ONLY
Sweet, Salty, Tangy, ZESTY.,MUST TRY
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Vietnamese-Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg,
in a Tamarind-Palm Sugar Sauce
NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$9.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.
