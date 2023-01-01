Pad thai in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve pad thai
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|N1. PORK Pad Thai Noodle - Lunch
|$9.95
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
(Only available in thin Noodle during Lunch. For wide noodle, order from Dinner menu)
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
|N1. Pad Thai Noodle - Dinner
|$11.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg. (Notification: Choosing to remove Fish Sauce from this item may significantly alter the original flavor of this item). “* First Timer Recommendation”
|DS7. Duck Pad Thai (Dinner)
|$24.95
Sliced, crispy duck, stir-fried in rice noodles with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions, and egg garnished with lime. Pad Thai is the Thai National Noodle dish with traditional Thai ingredients like tamarind, Kaffir lime, Galanga etc. This item is Gluten Free by default.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) (DINNER) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$13.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.
|NEW!!! PAD THAI Noodle-CHICKEN (LUNCH)-Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$9.95
Tues-Fri-Sat-Sun ONLY
Sweet, Salty, Tangy, ZESTY.,MUST TRY
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
A Vietnamese-Thai national noodle dish: Thin rice noodles stir-fried with bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, scallions and egg,
in a Tamarind-Palm Sugar Sauce
|NEW!! Drunken Noodles (Pad Kee Meo) : -CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$9.95
Thin rice noodles sauteed with chili garlic, basil leaves, bell peppers or Carrots, onion and tomatoes.