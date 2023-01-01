Pineapple fried rice in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|R1. HALAL-Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner) HALAL
|$10.95
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
|WVU R1. Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$10.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
|LS2. Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice
|$24.95
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg served with chunks of crispy lobster meat.
“* First Timer Recommendation”
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|NEW!!! PIneapple Fried Rice-CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$9.95
THAI Style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples and egg.
|NEW!!! PIneapple Fried Rice-CHICKEN-(DINNER) Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$13.95
THAI Style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples and egg.