Pineapple fried rice in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve pineapple fried rice

R1. Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner) image

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
R1. HALAL-Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner) HALAL$10.95
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
WVU R1. Chaang Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)$10.25
FTR : "First Timer's Recommendation"
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, carrots, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg.
LS2. Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice$24.95
Thai style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples, and egg served with chunks of crispy lobster meat.
“* First Timer Recommendation”
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
NEW!!! PIneapple Fried Rice-CHICKEN- Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$9.95
THAI Style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples and egg.
NEW!!! PIneapple Fried Rice-CHICKEN-(DINNER) Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS$13.95
THAI Style fried rice with onions, scallions, tomatoes, pineapples and egg.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

