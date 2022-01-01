Rice noodles in Morgantown
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|WVU N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup
|$10.25
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
|N5. Rice Noodle Fusion Soup (Copy)
|$11.95
Thin rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro and crushed garlic in a clear broth
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|CYOP- Chicken Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)
|$9.00
|CYOP- Beef Broth + Rice Noodles (Choose your proteins)
|$10.00
|S2S4 (Brisket +Tendon) : Beef Rice Noodle Soup
|$15.95
(Pickup Salad Vegetables + Sauces + Toppings yourself).
Served with Rice Noodles + Onion + Scallion.
Prep time : 5-12 minutes
Gluten free/HALAL