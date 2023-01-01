Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Morgantown

Morgantown restaurants
Morgantown restaurants that serve roti

SOUPS

Chaang Thai Restaurant

361 High St, Morgantown

Avg 4.3 (578 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
WVU Roti-Canai and Curry(Massaman)(Dinner)$11.35
Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.
Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.
Roti-Canai and Curry(Massaman)$11.95
Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.
Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.
C6. Roti-Canai and Curry(Massaman)(Dinner)$12.95
Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.
Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.
More about Chaang Thai Restaurant
Masala house - Morgantown

1894 Mileground Road, Morgantown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Roti (Whole wheat bread)$4.00
More about Masala house - Morgantown

