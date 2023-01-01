Roti in Morgantown

Ro-Tee Canai,Roti cane or Roti Prata is a type of Indian-influenced flatbread (Pancake) found in Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia and Singapore. It is made of Wheat.

Our Ro-Tee Canai is served with Coconut Massaman Curry & 2 fluffy flatbreads. Massaman Curry is a rich mildly spicy Thai interpretation of the original Persian dish. Meat/Vegetables are simmered in coconut milk, potatoes, onion, bell pepper, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, palm sugar and tamarind sauce.

