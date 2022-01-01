Shrimp salad in Morgantown

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Linsan Soulfood Restaurant

330 High Street, MORGANTOWN

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake W/ Shrimp Salad$20.99
More about Linsan Soulfood Restaurant
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

3109 University Ave, Morgantown

Avg 4.6 (463 reviews)
Takeout
SL1. Lotus Salad with Shrimp (Goi Ngo Sen)$10.95
Pickled Lotus Stems/Rootlets, steamed shrimp, carrot radish pickle, cilantro topped served with lime fish sauce and shrimp crackers on side. Refreshing, crunchy, full of flavor and texture. A unique Vietnamese salad.
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul

