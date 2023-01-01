Shrimp tacos in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Chaang Thai-2 Banhmi International/
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|New Orleans Spicy Shrimp Taco (2) : Remoulade
|$7.50
Louisiana remoulade Sauce
"Mexican Street Corn Crispy Spicy, Zesty Crunchy Fried Succulent Shrimp, topped Crispy Cabbage (Served with 5 Sauces). Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)Served with side sauces in Soft Corn Tortillas. Served with 5 Sauces (Pico De Gallo,Cilantro-Onion,Rojo Salsa,Verde Salsa,Spicy Crema-Sambal)