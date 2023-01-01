Spicy basil fried rice in Morgantown
Morgantown restaurants that serve spicy basil fried rice
SOUPS
Chaang Thai Restaurant
361 High St, Morgantown
|R4. HALAL-Ayuttaya Basil Spicy Fried Rice (Dinner) -HALAL
|$10.95
Stir fried with rice, onions, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce and basil leaves.
|WVU R4. Ayuttaya Basil Spicy Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$10.25
Stir fried with rice, onions, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce and basil leaves.
|R4. Ayuttaya Basil Spicy Fried Rice (Dinner)
|$11.25
Stir fried with rice, onions, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce and basil leaves.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
Saigon Pho Kitchen/Banhmi International/Soup2Go/SoupPhoSoul
3109 University Ave, Morgantown
|NEW!!! SPICY BASIL Fried Rice-CHICKEN- DINNER -Chaang Thai-2 EXPRESS
|$14.25
Stir fried with rice, onions, bell pepper in chili garlic sauce and basil leaves.